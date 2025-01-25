The winning distance was just three parts of a length and victory didn't appear to be in the bag until the final few yards but in truth it was rather more comfortable than that for L'Homme Presse who was last seen finishing third in the King George VI Chase.

In contrast, it had been some time since Stage Star had shown his best form but he appeared to enjoy himself out in front under Harry Cobden although L'Homme Presse and Gentlemansgame were never too far away.

Gentlemansgame might have been expected to go a little deeper into the race having finished third in the Savills Chase last time but both he and Chantry House were readily left behind as the front two kicked towards the second last.

They couldn't be separated at the last either but whereas Cobden was asking Stage Star for everything, Charlie Deutsch appeared remarkably quiet on L'Homme Presse and he didn't get at all serious with his partner as they did just enough to secure a notable and confidence boosting win.

Paddy Power cut L'Homme Presse to 20/1 from 25/1 for the Cheltenham Gold Cup and also trimmed his Ryanair Chase odds to 16/1 from 40/1.