L'Homme Presse (4/5 favourite) edged out Stage Star to win the Grade Two Betfair Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham.
The winning distance was just three parts of a length and victory didn't appear to be in the bag until the final few yards but in truth it was rather more comfortable than that for L'Homme Presse who was last seen finishing third in the King George VI Chase.
In contrast, it had been some time since Stage Star had shown his best form but he appeared to enjoy himself out in front under Harry Cobden although L'Homme Presse and Gentlemansgame were never too far away.
Gentlemansgame might have been expected to go a little deeper into the race having finished third in the Savills Chase last time but both he and Chantry House were readily left behind as the front two kicked towards the second last.
They couldn't be separated at the last either but whereas Cobden was asking Stage Star for everything, Charlie Deutsch appeared remarkably quiet on L'Homme Presse and he didn't get at all serious with his partner as they did just enough to secure a notable and confidence boosting win.
Paddy Power cut L'Homme Presse to 20/1 from 25/1 for the Cheltenham Gold Cup and also trimmed his Ryanair Chase odds to 16/1 from 40/1.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
"It means everything [to have a horse like L'Homme Presse in the stable] and every time I get on him I get excited. I was driving to the races today and I was just really happy," Deutsch revealed.
"His jumping was so smooth. It turned into a bit of a race to the line. I didn't think we went that quick but he's pretty laid back and chilled which makes my job nice and easy.
"He's not like he was when he was younger when he was more keen, he's just a very cool character. He was laid back all through the race and then I'd say 'come on, now we've really got to go and try and put it to bed' and he's got a lot more there than most horses that's for sure."
Trainer Venetia Williams added: "I think Charlie is blowing more than the horse. Stage Star, on his day, is a good horse but we haven't seen that for a bit. He was very laid back the whole way round, his jumping was superb."
Owner Andy Edwards said: "Personally I think he just did enough. He finishes and his ears were pricked; wonderful."
