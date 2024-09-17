Lexus Melbourne Cup: Without A Fight tops weights

Aidan O’Brien has nominated six horses for this year’s Lexus Melbourne Cup including Saturday's Betfred St Leger winner and second home Jan Brueghel and Illinois who were assigned 54kg and 53kg respectively.

Racing Victoria Head of Handicapping David Hegan had to take international form lines and performances into consideration when allocating the weights to the 21 overseas raiders still among the nominations for this year’s Lexus Melbourne Cup. Recent Irish St Leger place getter and current Lexus Melbourne Cup favourite Vauban will carry 55.5kg for trainer Willie Mullins with Absurde (52.5kg) and Hipop de Loire (50kg) also still in Cup contention for the yard.

Trainer Ciaron Maher holds 16 nominations for this year’s race including Circle of Fire (54.5kg) who is 20th in the order of entry. Berkshire Breeze will be hoping for another chance to secure his spot in the Lexus Melbourne Cup in two week's time in the Group 3 Lexus Bart Cummings (2500m) at Flemington and has been assigned 50kg.

Other international horses to be featured among the weights announcement were Japan’s Warp Speed (54.5kg), Northumberland Plate winner Onesmoothoperator (50kg) and France’s Delius (52.5kg). Two-time Cup winning trainer Dermot Weld has nominated Harbour Wind for this year’s Lexus Melbourne Cup and has been assigned 53kg.

Horses that have already passed the ballot for this year's Lexus Melbourne Cup after winning golden ticket races include Magical Zoe (52.5kg), The Map (50kg), The Grey Wizard (53kg) and recent Lexus Archer Stakes winner, Point King (50.5kg).

Sheila Laxon holds two nominations for this year’s Lexus Melbourne Cup, 23 years since she made history becoming the first female trainer to win the race that stops a nation® with Ethereal. Alongside her training partner John Symons, Laxon has Knight's Choice (51.5kg) and Mission of Love (50kg) on a Cup’s path.

VRC Executive General Manager Racing Leigh Jordon said the weights announcement was another important date toward the first Tuesday in November.

“The announcement of the Lexus Melbourne Cup weights is an important milestone on the road toward this year’s race that stops a nation which is only 49 days away,” Mr Jordon said. “Without A Fight achieved an incredible feat last spring winning both the Caulfield and Melbourne Cups, a feat that had not been done since 2001, so is deservedly assigned this year’s top weight.

“Vauban for Willie Mullins put in a nice run over the weekend in the Irish St Leger with the team adopting a different approach this year in terms of preparation. He will hopefully join a host of other horses to travel to Melbourne, with some of the contenders currently in quarantine in England and Japan.

“Win and you’re in races become important targets for horses and their connections who are looking to book their spot in the race, with three golden tickets still up for grabs in the coming weeks.”