Leopardstown Saturday tips: Fran Berry Irish Champion Festival preview

Our man has three selections for the opening day of the Irish Champions Festival at Leopardstown on Saturday.

Leopardstown racing tips: Saturday September 14 1pt e.w Sumiha in 4.00 Leopardstown at 4/1 (Sky Bet - 1/5 1,2,3,4) 1pt e.w Nurburgring in 4.35 Leopardstown at 8/1 (William Hill - 1/5 1,2,3,4,5) 1pt e.w Serialise in 5.45 Leopardstown at 14/1 (General - 1/5 1,2,3,4,5) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

I have three bets for day one of the Irish Champions Festival. The TonyBet 'We're Here To Play' Stakes at 4.00 looks a deep contest and British challenger Klondike is probably a worthy favourite after his recent wins at York and Deauville. A strong-travelling, front-runner he should be suited to racing around Leopardstown but I think this is a stronger race than the one he won in France and I’m taking him on with SUMIHA. Dermot Weld has won five of the last ten renewals of this race and this lightly-raced daughter of Sea The Stars is improving fast. She shaped well on her two runs in the spring and Cork and the Curragh and was very strong at the finish when winning the Munster Oaks last time. She was forced wide around the bend there and did well to win in the style she did and the runner-up Trevaunance has subsequently finished second in a Group Two in France so there’s substance to the form. There’s every chance Sumiha is going to improve again and I expect her to run really well.

As always the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Petingo Handicap is fiercely competitive with a mix of horses switches back to the level from successful stints over hurdles, Irish flat handicap stalwarts and a few improving three-year-olds. Willie Mullins runs five and of that quintet My Lyka and Plontier look most interesting but the one I want to be with is Joseph O’Brien’s NURBURGRING. He was most impressive in the Galway Plate from a mark of 139 last time, albeit there was a messy start to that race, but he was still a striking winner He’d previously caught the eye over an inadequate nine furlongs on the level at this track and down a pound to 90 and up to a more suitable mile-and-five furlongs he has to be of interest.

The closing HKJC World Pool Autumn Fillies Handicap is a new addition to the fixture and a case can be made for plenty of these. The one I like is SERIALISE who left a rare below-par run behind her when winning over seven furlongs at Cork last time. She stuck on gamely to come out on top in a bunch finish that day and I think she’ll relish going back up to a mile on Saturday. She’s drawn wide in 19 but in recent years that hasn’t been the inconvenience it once was at this fixture as you avoid the traffic congestion down the rail and I think she’ll be coming home late to hit the frame at the least.