The implementation follows a professional survey at the track which has resulted in starting stall positions being moved forward.

A spokesperson from the course said: "Sectional timing is now live at Leopardstown following a track survey which completed the compatibility process for the Course Track sectional timing system.

"In line with the program of continuous development at Leopardstown Racecourse, the track has been professionally surveyed using detailed Topographical technology from MK Surveys, a company who have measured over 60 racecourses across Great Britain and Ireland. This form of surveying produces a greater level of accuracy and will see a number of minor adjustments to race starting positions.

"While advertised Flat race distances remain the same, amended start positions mean that previous standard race times are no longer comparable. This should be taken into account when making assessments of race times and when using these times to assess ground conditions.

"As per existing protocol, amended race distances resulting from rail moves away from the innermost running line will be published ahead of each fixture."

It is expected that other Irish courses will be remeasured ahead of the rollout of sectional times, which were first due to be implemented by SIS in 2017. The process is now operated by Coursetrack, Racecourse Media Group's timing partner.

In Britain, all jumps courses were remeasured in 2015, while Flat courses were surveyed in 2017.