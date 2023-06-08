Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Royal Ascot
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
White Birch (left) beats Up And Under to win the Ballysax
The action unfolds at Leopardstown racecourse

Leopardstown introduces sectionals and remeasures course

By Sporting Life
15:54 · THU June 08, 2023

Sectional timing data will be available for racing at Leopardstown.

The implementation follows a professional survey at the track which has resulted in starting stall positions being moved forward.

A spokesperson from the course said: "Sectional timing is now live at Leopardstown following a track survey which completed the compatibility process for the Course Track sectional timing system.

"In line with the program of continuous development at Leopardstown Racecourse, the track has been professionally surveyed using detailed Topographical technology from MK Surveys, a company who have measured over 60 racecourses across Great Britain and Ireland. This form of surveying produces a greater level of accuracy and will see a number of minor adjustments to race starting positions.

"While advertised Flat race distances remain the same, amended start positions mean that previous standard race times are no longer comparable. This should be taken into account when making assessments of race times and when using these times to assess ground conditions.

"As per existing protocol, amended race distances resulting from rail moves away from the innermost running line will be published ahead of each fixture."

It is expected that other Irish courses will be remeasured ahead of the rollout of sectional times, which were first due to be implemented by SIS in 2017. The process is now operated by Coursetrack, Racecourse Media Group's timing partner.

In Britain, all jumps courses were remeasured in 2015, while Flat courses were surveyed in 2017.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING