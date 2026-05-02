Leopardstown Derby Trial card tips: Best bets in Ireland on Sunday

Our Irish expert Tony Keenan examines the Derby trials card at Leopardstown and has found one that he believes is overpriced.

It is the heart of Derby trial season, and there is another at Leopardstown this afternoon at 15:40, the Cashel Palace Hotel Derby Trial Stakes. The field is an underwhelming one, however, as Pierre Bonnard bids to give Ballydoyle another strong Epsom contender, the yard already with the top five in the betting for the Derby. Pierre Bonnard disappointed on return at this track last month though raced on the unfavoured inner part of the track and was said to be badly in need of a run, and he did improve a lot for his first start as a two-year-old. He should be beating these rivals, though this race makes little betting appeal. It is a similar story with the other Group 3 on the card, the Al Shira'aa Racing "Mutamakina" Stakes at 14:30. City Of Memphis deserves to be favourite having shaped well as an inexperienced runner in last year’s Irish 1,000 Guineas, travelling well while caught wide without cover, shaping as if shorter might suit. She won her only start since at Gowran 18 days ago over seven furlongs, again going smoothly through the race, and has the look of one that could be a specialist over this trip though her price looks short.



The Listed Porsche In Support Of Breast Cancer Ireland Amethyst Stakes (15:05) makes a bit more appeal where TOKENOMICS looks a little overpriced, though he may prefer seven furlongs to this mile trip with how he travels. He has been very consistent recently, barely out of the frame on Irish runs since his maiden days and improved again last season when he finished up by winning off 98 at Dundalk, the runner-up then a premier handicap winner since. His first start at Listed level was at this track in April where he came fourth in the Heritage Stakes, the first and second highly rated types on 117 and 110, while he shaped better than the margin of defeat too. Drawn three, he went around the inner for much of the race which looked the worst part of the track at those early season Leopardstown meetings before meeting some trouble early in the straight when going well, getting a run late up the middle of the track to finish fourth. That was a strongly run race and he may have been stretched by the combination of that and slow ground but today is unlikely to emphasise stamina quite as much and he may be able to get away with it. In the maidens at 13:55 and 16:15, both Almazann and Johanna Walsh look like they should be suited by a greater emphasis on stamina, but otherwise the card looks difficult.