Leenders considering Aintree aim for Gold Tweet

The eight-year-old is campaigned over both hurdles and fences and has had success before when travelling across the Channel to take aim at a British race.

In January 2023, he contested the Grade Two Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham and came home the winner ahead of Dashel Drasher, returning then to bid for the Stayers’ Hurdle and finishing eighth.

He subsequently resumed his chasing career and has largely run over fences since, enjoying considerable success in France before making the journey to England again to line up for the Betfair Chase in November.

There he was fourth under usual rider Gabin Meunier when beaten by Royale Pagaille, Grey Dawning and Bravemansgame, having started a 10-1 chance for the Grade One.

Another run on British shores is now pencilled in for the gelding, who could make an appearance at Aintree in April – though whether that be over hurdles or fences is undecided.

In the meantime, it is Pau that is likely to be the scene of his next start, with the meeting on January 19 marked on his calendar.

“He is very well, he has had a three-week holiday after Haydock,” said Leenders.

“Now he is going to Pau for the steeplechase on January 19, the Grand Prix de Pau.

“He is going well, after Pau we will think about what we want to do and we may come to Aintree with him.

“I don’t know whether that will be over hurdles or fences, I will look when it comes to entries and find the best race for him.”

