Lazy Griff set to reappear at York or Leopardstown

Last season’s Betfred Derby runner-up Lazy Griff is set to return at York or Leopardstown next week.
Charlie Johnston’s charge hasn't been seen on the racecourse since finishing third in the Irish Derby last summer after suffering a setback when being prepared for the Betfred St Leger but is closing in on a return.
The trainer told Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “The original plan had been to maybe start at Chester next week in the Ormonde but we just missed a couple of days last week and as a result missed his final gallop which he would have needed to go there.
“He’s now in the Yorkshire Cup and the Saval Beg the following week so he’ll work later this week with a view to one of those. The only slightly concerning thing at the moment is the dry weather. We won’t be seeing him on any ground that has good to firm in the description so that would make you think we’re slightly more likely to end up in Ireland a week on Friday.
“He’s not far away and actually worked with Ancient Egypt last Saturday and is on good order and getting close.”
And his three-year-old stable-companion is on target for this year’s renewal of the Epsom Classic after winning the Newmarket Stakes at the Guineas Meeting on Friday for Amo Racing.
“I think that is where he will go. Yes, Kia (Joorabchian) is all about having runners in the biggest races on the biggest stages but at the same time he puts a huge amount of faith and trust in us as his trainers to do what is best for the horses," Johnston added.
“And I think off the back of Friday this horse has earned the right to go to Epsom in what looks quite an open year. I’m sure he will stay the extra two furlongs standing on his head, he came down into the Dip on Friday and is very well balanced. Obviously, Epsom is a different challenge altogether, but I think he’s every right to go there now.”
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