Lazy Griff set to reappear at York or Leopardstown

Charlie Johnston’s charge hasn't been seen on the racecourse since finishing third in the Irish Derby last summer after suffering a setback when being prepared for the Betfred St Leger but is closing in on a return.

The trainer told Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “The original plan had been to maybe start at Chester next week in the Ormonde but we just missed a couple of days last week and as a result missed his final gallop which he would have needed to go there.

“He’s now in the Yorkshire Cup and the Saval Beg the following week so he’ll work later this week with a view to one of those. The only slightly concerning thing at the moment is the dry weather. We won’t be seeing him on any ground that has good to firm in the description so that would make you think we’re slightly more likely to end up in Ireland a week on Friday.

“He’s not far away and actually worked with Ancient Egypt last Saturday and is on good order and getting close.”