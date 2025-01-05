Sporting Life
Sam Ewing and The Yellow Clay clear the last at Naas

Lawlor's Of Naas Novice Hurdle report and reaction: The Yellow Clay wins for Gordon Elliott

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun January 05, 2025 · 1h ago

The Yellow Clay maintained his unblemished record over timber with a runaway win in the Lawlor's Of Naas Novice Hurdle.

Sent off at 11/4 following Grade 3 and Grade 2 wins at Navan in November and December respectively, the Gordon Elliott-trained six-year-old revelled in the testing ground under Sam Ewing and saw out the two and a half mile trip exceptionally well while others floundered in behind.

Willie Mullins' Supersundae (6/1) stuck to the task well in second in the hands of Patrick Mullins but he was eight lengths down at the line, with a further three back to the winner's stablemate Wingmen (16/1) in third.

Mullins' first-string Jasmin De Vaux was once again troubled by some very moderate jumping and ended up a well-held fourth as the 11/8 favourite, while upped-in-grade Butch Cassidy (17/2) could never get competitive and Shuffle The Deck (8/1) was eventually pulled-up after coming under the pump before jumping the third-last.

Of the winner, Elliott said: “He just knows how to win and is improving the whole time. I was very worried about the ground and was undecided about running him but I rang Noel (Moran, owner), who is in Turkey, and he gave me the green light.

“They went a good gallop all the way and Wingmen ran a good race as well.

“I’d imagine he (The Yellow Clay) will go straight to Cheltenham now. I loved the way he travelled today and if anything, he probably got there plenty soon. Sam said he hated the ground.

“The race in Navan, where he was a bit behind the bridle, probably helped to wake him up."

Paddy Power make The Yellow Clay a 7/1 shot from 20/1 for the Turners Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March, while he is 8/1 from 12/1 with the same firm for the Albert Bartlett.

