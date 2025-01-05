The Yellow Clay maintained his unblemished record over timber with a runaway win in the Lawlor's Of Naas Novice Hurdle.

Sent off at 11/4 following Grade 3 and Grade 2 wins at Navan in November and December respectively, the Gordon Elliott-trained six-year-old revelled in the testing ground under Sam Ewing and saw out the two and a half mile trip exceptionally well while others floundered in behind. Willie Mullins' Supersundae (6/1) stuck to the task well in second in the hands of Patrick Mullins but he was eight lengths down at the line, with a further three back to the winner's stablemate Wingmen (16/1) in third. Mullins' first-string Jasmin De Vaux was once again troubled by some very moderate jumping and ended up a well-held fourth as the 11/8 favourite, while upped-in-grade Butch Cassidy (17/2) could never get competitive and Shuffle The Deck (8/1) was eventually pulled-up after coming under the pump before jumping the third-last.

