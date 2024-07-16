Lava Stream supplemented for Irish Oaks challenge

The David O’Meara-trained Lava Stream was rated just 74 at the start of the season, but has since struck gold in handicap company at Doncaster and in a Listed race at Goodwood before performing above expectations when beaten a neck by Port Fairy in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot.

She has been added to the Irish Oaks field at a cost of €50,000, and owners Elwick Stud are excited to be heading to the Curragh with a “fighting chance” of claiming Classic glory.

“We just thought with the Ribblesdale form being so strong and the winner of the Ribblesdale being favourite for the Irish Oaks, we may as well take our chance,” said stud manager Gary Moore.

“The form is there, that’s the reason why we’re going. There’s only a couple of Oaks you want to win, this is one of them and you’re able to take on three-year-olds rather than waiting to take on older fillies in the Yorkshire Oaks next time.

“She goes on any ground – the ground won’t bother at all. Even if she gets placed it would be amazing – for the stud, for David, for everyone.

“We’re hoping that we’re going over there with a fighting chance.”