Latest entries for the novice races at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival

Caldwell Potter was among the scratchings following the latest entry stage for the novice races at the Cheltenham Festival.

A recent recruit to the Paul Nicholls-stable following the dispersal sale of owners Andy and Gemma Brown; Caldwell Potter had been entered for both the Sky Bet Supreme and Baring Bingham Novice's Hurdles next month but his new trainer was keen to allow the six-year-old time to acclimatise and had revealed he would be unlikely to head to The Festival. Nicholls has removed any temptation for a change in plans by scratching Caldwell Potter from both races and he is now likely to wait for Aintree. Willmount was once prominent in the ante-post lists for the Supreme but he, too, has been scratched having not been seen since being pulled up in the Challow Hurdle; trainer Nicky Henderson could still be represented in the curtain-raiser by Jango Baie and Jeriko Du Reponet. There are 38 entries for the Supreme, 26 of whom are trained in Ireland and 14 of those reside with Willie Mullins.