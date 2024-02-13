Latest entries for the novice races at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival

Caldwell Potter was among the scratchings following the latest entry stage for the novice races at the Cheltenham Festival.
A recent recruit to the Paul Nicholls-stable following the dispersal sale of owners Andy and Gemma Brown; Caldwell Potter had been entered for both the Sky Bet Supreme and Baring Bingham Novice's Hurdles next month but his new trainer was keen to allow the six-year-old time to acclimatise and had revealed he would be unlikely to head to The Festival.
Nicholls has removed any temptation for a change in plans by scratching Caldwell Potter from both races and he is now likely to wait for Aintree.
Willmount was once prominent in the ante-post lists for the Supreme but he, too, has been scratched having not been seen since being pulled up in the Challow Hurdle; trainer Nicky Henderson could still be represented in the curtain-raiser by Jango Baie and Jeriko Du Reponet.
There are 38 entries for the Supreme, 26 of whom are trained in Ireland and 14 of those reside with Willie Mullins.
It is a similar story in the Baring Bingham with 32 of the 51 remaining entries based in Ireland; 35 horses were taken out of the race at the latest stage but the market principals have stood their ground, including Ballyburn who is entered in both contests.
A total of 42 remain in contention for the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle and there are 33 juveniles in the Triumph Hurdle, including the French-trained Szafran.
High-profile compatriot Il Est Francais is set to stay at home but connections haven't closed the door just yet as he retains his entry in the Turners Novices' Chase (24); a number of horses hold entries in both that contest and the longer Brown Advisory Novices' Chase for which 26 possibles remain.
They do not include Corbetts Cross who was taken out of both of the above races but he is one of 18 horses in line for a possible tilt at the National Hunt Chase.
The entries have been released for the Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle and Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase.
There are 39 entries - 17 from Ireland and one from France - for the novice hurdle with Dysart Enos and Brighterdaysahead also engaged in the Supreme.
There are just 17 possibles for the chase, including strong favourite Dinoblue who was last seen finishing a respectful second to El Fabiolo in the Grade 1 Dublin Chase at the Dublin Racing Festival.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.