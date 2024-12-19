Late call to be made on Spillane’s Tower supplementary decision in King George

Jimmy Mangan’s stable star is the 4/1 second-favourite with the race sponsors after filling the runner-up spot behind fellow JP McManus-owned chaser Fact To File in the John Durkan at Punchestown.

Also a dual Grade One winner as a novice over fences last season, Spillane’s Tower would clearly be a major contender for the Boxing Day showpiece at Kempton Park, but the McManus team are keen to see some ease in the ground before making a final call on whether to add him to the field at a cost of £4,600.

Either way McManus is set to be represented in a race he won for the first and only time to date with French star First Gold 24 years ago, with the Emmet Mullins-trained Corbetts Cross confirmed as an intended runner.

“At the minute Corbetts Cross is on course to go there and we’ll just check the ground in the morning for Spillane’s Tower and see what they’re saying,” the owner’s racing manager Frank Berry said on Thursday.

“If it’s soft he’ll probably be supplemented. You’d want to see the word soft in it, definitely.

“It’s decision time in the morning, so we’ll take it from there.”