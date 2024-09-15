Lake Victoria won the Moyglare Stud Stakes on Irish Champions Weekend | report and free replay

Bedtime Story, the choice of Ryan Moore, was favourite for this race and in the ante-post markets for the Classics off the back of her brilliant performance at Royal Ascot but she failed to sparkle in this seven furlong Group One.

Sent off in front of her four rivals, Bedtime Story was hardpressed by Simmering at the furlong pole but a few lengths covered the whole field as they fanned out across the track.

Red Letter was gradually getting into her stride against the rail but Lake Victoria, racing in last, was pulled towards the middle of the track and picked up by far the best for Wayne Lordan to win by a length and a quarter from Simmering.

A winner from Red Letter on debut, Lake Victoria was stepped up to Group Three company at Newmarket where she made all in the Sweet Solera and proved her tactical versatility here in retaining her unbeaten record.

Lordan said: "She's a lovely filly, she has a bit of pace, she can quicken and she got to the line well.

"I didn't know whether she had the experience; Bedtime Story is after a good few runs now and she's a hardy filly to get by, I was hoping for a big run and she stepped up on the day."

Aidan O’Brien said: “She’s a very good filly. She won here the first day, she got to the front and was very green. Ryan said she got to the front way too early that day, but her pace took her there and she obviously still won.

“She went to Newmarket and Seanie (Levey) won on her and she won very impressively. She’s a very classy filly.