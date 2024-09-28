Lake Victoria won the Cheveley Park Stakes | report and free video replay

Sent off the 6/4 favourite after late support, Lake Victoria justified her market position in ready fashion despite dropping to six furlongs for the first time in her career.

A debut winner from the well-regarded Red Letter, the Frankel filly travelled to Newmarket for her second start in the Sweet Solera Stakes on the July Course before stepping up to the top level for the Moyglare Stud Stakes where she came from off the pace to win with something to spare.

She had been ridden from the front on her penultimate start and Ryan Moore reverted to those tactics and was always front rank. Lake Victoria quickened impressively when asked and was good value for her three length winning margin from the appropriately named Daylight.

Arabian Dusk was a half length back in third with Babouche, three from three coming into the race, disappointing in fourth.

Betfair Sportsbook cut Lake Victoria to 7/4 from 5/1 for the QIPCO 1000 Guineas and to 5/4 from 9/2 for the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies' Turf in November. Paddy Power make her the 9/4 favourite (from 3/1) for the Fillies’ Mile and 7/4 favourite for the Guineas.

Victory provided trainer Aidan O'Brien with a record fifth success in the Cheveley Park Stakes having previously been level with Alec Taylor Jr and Criquette Head-Maarek.