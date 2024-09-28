Lake Victoria won the Cheveley Park Stakes | report and free video replay

Lake Victoria retained her unbeaten record with a stylish performance in the Group One Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket.
Sent off the 6/4 favourite after late support, Lake Victoria justified her market position in ready fashion despite dropping to six furlongs for the first time in her career.
A debut winner from the well-regarded Red Letter, the Frankel filly travelled to Newmarket for her second start in the Sweet Solera Stakes on the July Course before stepping up to the top level for the Moyglare Stud Stakes where she came from off the pace to win with something to spare.
She had been ridden from the front on her penultimate start and Ryan Moore reverted to those tactics and was always front rank. Lake Victoria quickened impressively when asked and was good value for her three length winning margin from the appropriately named Daylight.
Arabian Dusk was a half length back in third with Babouche, three from three coming into the race, disappointing in fourth.
Betfair Sportsbook cut Lake Victoria to 7/4 from 5/1 for the QIPCO 1000 Guineas and to 5/4 from 9/2 for the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies' Turf in November. Paddy Power make her the 9/4 favourite (from 3/1) for the Fillies’ Mile and 7/4 favourite for the Guineas.
Victory provided trainer Aidan O'Brien with a record fifth success in the Cheveley Park Stakes having previously been level with Alec Taylor Jr and Criquette Head-Maarek.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
O’Brien said: “She quickened very well. For a Frankel filly, she was very impressive over six furlongs. We always had this race in mind and before she won the Moyglare, the plan was to come back here, she’s always worked very quick.
“We wouldn’t normally do it that way round but we had it in our head before the Moyglare we were coming here. She’s obviously very quick. We wouldn’t be afraid of stepping up to a mile, that is what Ryan said. To come back here for the Fillies’ Mile, that’s what Ryan said. We’ll see what the lads want to do.
“We’ve got some good fillies this year, it’s unusual really. It’s very rare to do what she has done, and look more impressive. It was uncomplicated, she wasn’t dropped in, he gave her a lovely ride.
“She was very impressive when she won the Sweet Solera and Sean (Levey) was very impressed with her that day. She was always very classy, even when she ran first time. We’ll let her tell us if she’s going to run again. We did back her up quick, though, and it is a risk doing that.
“We have Dreamy in the Fillies’ Mile too, and it’s possible that she will run.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.