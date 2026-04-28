Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup report and free video replay: Gaelic Warrior follows up Cheltenham win

Gaelic Warrior powered home to claim another victory at the highest level as the Willie Mullins-trained eight-year-old won the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup.

The son of Maxios, owned by Rich and Susannah Ricci, has had a tremendous season and backed up his eight-length Cheltenham win with a resounding defeat of old rival and stable companion Fact To File. Mark Walsh set out to make all the running aboard Fact To File, tracked by fellow JP McManus representative Inothewayurthinkin, with Grangeclare West and Gaelic Warrior behind and Champ Kiely hunted around in rear by Danny Mullins. Irish Gold Cup winner Fact To File, who skipped last month's Ryanair Chase on account of the ground, still held the advantage despite a mistake five out, but Paul Townend had moved Gaelic Warrior within striking distance and with four to jump they landed almost as one. Gaelic Warrior moved into a narrow advantage after the next fence and with two to jump the 5/6 favourite asserted his dominance. There were no late dramas and Townend was able to ease down as Gaelic Warrior came home 26 lengths clear of his pace-setting stablemate.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Wednesday’s triumph was Gaelic Warrior’s seventh career success at Grade 1 level, while he was becoming the first Cheltenham Gold Cup winner to double up in the Punchestown Festival equivalent since the Jessica Harrington-trained Sizing John in 2017. The win also saw Mullins become the most successful trainer in the race’s history as his sixth score took him one better than Tom Dreaper who took the honours on five occasions including a treble for the great Arkle in 1964, 1965 and 1966. Paddy Power make Gaelic Warrior their 2/1 favourite to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup again in March 2027.

Gaelic Warrior pictured with winning connections