Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup: Fact To File & Gaelic Warrior joint-favourites

Fact To File and Gaelic Warrior are 5/4 joint-favourites with Paddy Power and Sky Bet after five horses were declared for Wednesday's Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup.
The pair have already clashed three times this season, Gaelic Warrior edging out his stablemate in a thriller for the John Durkan Chase and again holding the edge when they finished third and sixth respectively in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton.
Fact To File took his revenge when beating Gaelic Warrior by five lengths in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup but missed his intended run in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham because connections felt the ground was too quick for him.
In contrast Gaelic Warrior produced a career-best performance to run out a brilliant winner of the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.
Inothewayurthinkin was ten lengths away in third that day and reopposes while two other Willie Mullins runners complete the field in Grangeclare West, who unseated rider at the first fence in the Randox Grand National, and Champ Kiely.
Punchestown Gold Cup - Sky Bet & Paddy Power prices: 5/4 Fact To File, Gaelic Warrior, 8 Inothewayurthinkin, 14 Grangeclare West, 33 Champ Kiely
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