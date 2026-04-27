Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup: Fact To File & Gaelic Warrior joint-favourites

The pair have already clashed three times this season, Gaelic Warrior edging out his stablemate in a thriller for the John Durkan Chase and again holding the edge when they finished third and sixth respectively in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton.

Fact To File took his revenge when beating Gaelic Warrior by five lengths in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup but missed his intended run in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham because connections felt the ground was too quick for him.

In contrast Gaelic Warrior produced a career-best performance to run out a brilliant winner of the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.