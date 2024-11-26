Ladbrokes King George VI Chase: Willie Mullins takes out all entries

They include ante-post favourite Gaelic Warrior and dual Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs.

Il Est Francais still remains in the mix for Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm but a cloud hangs over him following his Auteuil defeat. The partnership have also left in General En Chef, who is due to run in the Coral Gold Cup this weekend.

Two previous winners are possible contenders, Bravemansgame and Hewick, who would need to run for a different trainer as Shark Hanlon’s suspension starts on December 1.

There are plenty of other Irish contenders, with Banbridge, Corbetts Cross, Envoi Allen, Found A Fifty and Jungle Boogie all still in.

Dan Skelton has perhaps surprisingly left in Grey Dawning, with Ryanair winner Protektorat also possible, while Venetia Williams has two strong contenders as well.

They are Royale Pagaille, winner of his second Betfair Chase on Saturday and owned by Ricci, and L’Homme Presse, who would have been second to Bravemansgame two years ago but for unseating Charlie Deutsch at the last.

Ahoy Senor, Ga Law and Ginny’s Destiny complete the list.