Ladbrokes King George VI Chase: Three supplemented

Spillane’s Tower has been supplemented for the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton Park on Boxing Day.
The Jimmy Mangan-trained six-year-old was a Grade One winner at both Fairyhouse and the Punchestown Festival last season. He found only fellow rising JP McManus-owned star Fact To File too good in his return to action in the John Durkan Memorial back at the Kildare track, with dual Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Galopin Des Champs behind him in third.
McManus has another string to his King George bow in the shape of Corbetts Cross, trained by Emmet Mullins, while Dan Skelton has been upbeat about the chance of Betfair Chase runner-up Grey Dawning.
Also still in contention is Il Est Francais, who was so brilliant in winning the Kauto Star Novices’ Chase on this card 12 months ago. He is trained by Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm, who could also be represented by Coral Gold Cup fourth General En Chef.
Another from France is Juntos Ganamos, who is held in high regard by trainer David Cottin and like Spillane’s Tower has been supplemented at a cost of £4,600.
There is a third supplementary in the form of Patrick Neville’s stable star The Real Whacker, who finished fourth last year and returns off the back of winning the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby.
Venetia Williams is double-handed, with Royale Pagaille and L’Homme Presse, while Henry de Bromhead has Envoi Allen and Joseph O’Brien has Banbridge, who was giving Energumene a real race when unseating at the last in the Hilly Way Chase at Cork.
Last year’s winner Hewick could bid to repeat his flying finish of 12 months ago. He is trained by Tara Lee Cogan as Shark Hanlon serves a six-month suspension.
Another former winner in contention again is Bravemansgame for Paul Nicholls. Completing the 14 possibles is Lucinda Russell’s Ahoy Senor.
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.