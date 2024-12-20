Ladbrokes King George VI Chase: Three supplemented

Spillane’s Tower has been supplemented for the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton Park on Boxing Day.

The Jimmy Mangan-trained six-year-old was a Grade One winner at both Fairyhouse and the Punchestown Festival last season. He found only fellow rising JP McManus-owned star Fact To File too good in his return to action in the John Durkan Memorial back at the Kildare track, with dual Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Galopin Des Champs behind him in third. McManus has another string to his King George bow in the shape of Corbetts Cross, trained by Emmet Mullins, while Dan Skelton has been upbeat about the chance of Betfair Chase runner-up Grey Dawning. Also still in contention is Il Est Francais, who was so brilliant in winning the Kauto Star Novices’ Chase on this card 12 months ago. He is trained by Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm, who could also be represented by Coral Gold Cup fourth General En Chef.

