Previous winners Clan des Obeaux (2018 and 2019) and Frodon (2020) feature among 31 entries for the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton Park on Boxing Day.
The duo are both trained by Paul Nicholls, who is seeking a record-extending 13th victory in the Grade One contest. The champion trainer has a strong hand and has also entered new recruit Saint Calvados.
Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Minello Indo and the exciting Envoi Allen could represent Hendry De Bromhead while Sporting Life columnist Willie Mullins has seven in the race including dual Gold cup winner Al Boum Photo and Ryanair Chase hero Allaho.
Nicky Henderson has three entries, Marsh Chase winner Chantry House, Charlie Hall Chase victor Fusil Raffles and Mister Fisher.
Al Boum Photo (FR) 9 11 10 Marie Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE
Allaho (FR) 7 11 10 Cheveley Park Stud Willie Mullins IRE
Asterion Forlonge (FR) 7 11 10 Marie Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE
Chantry House (IRE) 7 11 10 J P McManus Nicky Henderson
Chatham Street Lad (IRE) 9 11 10 V Healy Michael Winters IRE
Clan des Obeaux (FR) 9 11 10 Mr & Mrs Paul Barber, Ged Mason, Sir Alex Ferguson Paul Nicholls
Clondaw Castle (IRE) 9 11 10 J French, D McDermott, S Nelson, T Syder Tom George
Cloth Cap (IRE) 9 11 10 Exors of the late Trevor Hemmings Jonjo O'Neill
Dashel Drasher (GB) 8 11 10 Mrs B Tully and Mr R Lock Jeremy Scott
Defi du Seuil (FR) 8 11 10 J P McManus Philip Hobbs
Envoi Allen (FR) 7 11 10 Cheveley Park Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE
Espoir de Romay (FR) 7 11 10 The Midgelets Kim Bailey
Fakir d'Oudairies (FR) 6 11 10 J P McManus Joseph O'Brien IRE
Fiddlerontheroof (IRE) 7 11 10 Taylor, Burley & O'Dwyer Colin Tizzard
Frodon (FR) 9 11 10 Paul Vogt Paul Nicholls
Fusil Raffles (FR) 6 11 10 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson
Imperial Aura (IRE) 8 11 10 Imperial Racing Partnership 2016 Kim Bailey
Janidil (FR) 7 11 10 J P McManus Willie Mullins IRE
Kemboy (FR) 9 11 10 Kemboy/Brett Graham/Ken Sharp Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE
Kitty's Light (GB) 5 11 10 R J Bedford & All Stars Sports Racing Christian Williams
Lostintranslation (IRE) 9 11 10 Taylor & O'Dwyer Colin Tizzard
Melon (GB) 9 11 10 Marie Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE
Midnight Shadow (GB) 8 11 10 Mrs Aafke Clarke Sue Smith
Minella Indo (IRE) 8 11 10 Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead IRE
Mister Fisher (IRE) 7 11 10 James & Jean Potter Ltd Nicky Henderson
Royale Pagaille (FR) 7 11 10 Susannah Ricci Venetia Williams
Saint Calvados (FR) 8 11 10 Kate & Andrew Brooks Paul Nicholls
Siruh du Lac (FR) 8 11 10 John White & Anne Underhill David Pipe
The Big Breakaway (IRE) 6 11 10 Eric Jones, Geoff Nicholas, John Romans Colin Tizzard
Tornado Flyer (IRE) 8 11 10 T. F. P. Willie Mullins IRE
Waiting Patiently (IRE) 10 11 10 Richard Collins Christian Williams