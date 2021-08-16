The duo are both trained by Paul Nicholls, who is seeking a record-extending 13th victory in the Grade One contest. The champion trainer has a strong hand and has also entered new recruit Saint Calvados.

Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Minello Indo and the exciting Envoi Allen could represent Hendry De Bromhead while Sporting Life columnist Willie Mullins has seven in the race including dual Gold cup winner Al Boum Photo and Ryanair Chase hero Allaho.

Nicky Henderson has three entries, Marsh Chase winner Chantry House, Charlie Hall Chase victor Fusil Raffles and Mister Fisher.