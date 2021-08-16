Sporting Life
Frodon has the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase in safe-keeping
Ladbrokes King George VI Chase preview: Strong entry unveiled for Kempton showpiece

By Sporting Life
13:46 · TUE November 02, 2021

Previous winners Clan des Obeaux (2018 and 2019) and Frodon (2020) feature among 31 entries for the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton Park on Boxing Day.

The duo are both trained by Paul Nicholls, who is seeking a record-extending 13th victory in the Grade One contest. The champion trainer has a strong hand and has also entered new recruit Saint Calvados.

Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Minello Indo and the exciting Envoi Allen could represent Hendry De Bromhead while Sporting Life columnist Willie Mullins has seven in the race including dual Gold cup winner Al Boum Photo and Ryanair Chase hero Allaho.

Nicky Henderson has three entries, Marsh Chase winner Chantry House, Charlie Hall Chase victor Fusil Raffles and Mister Fisher.

Ladbrokes King George VI Chase entries:

Al Boum Photo (FR) 9 11 10 Marie Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE

Allaho (FR) 7 11 10 Cheveley Park Stud Willie Mullins IRE

Asterion Forlonge (FR) 7 11 10 Marie Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE

Chantry House (IRE) 7 11 10 J P McManus Nicky Henderson

Chatham Street Lad (IRE) 9 11 10 V Healy Michael Winters IRE

Clan des Obeaux (FR) 9 11 10 Mr & Mrs Paul Barber, Ged Mason, Sir Alex Ferguson Paul Nicholls

Clondaw Castle (IRE) 9 11 10 J French, D McDermott, S Nelson, T Syder Tom George

Cloth Cap (IRE) 9 11 10 Exors of the late Trevor Hemmings Jonjo O'Neill

Dashel Drasher (GB) 8 11 10 Mrs B Tully and Mr R Lock Jeremy Scott

Defi du Seuil (FR) 8 11 10 J P McManus Philip Hobbs

Envoi Allen (FR) 7 11 10 Cheveley Park Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE

Espoir de Romay (FR) 7 11 10 The Midgelets Kim Bailey

Fakir d'Oudairies (FR) 6 11 10 J P McManus Joseph O'Brien IRE

Fiddlerontheroof (IRE) 7 11 10 Taylor, Burley & O'Dwyer Colin Tizzard

Frodon (FR) 9 11 10 Paul Vogt Paul Nicholls

Fusil Raffles (FR) 6 11 10 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson

Imperial Aura (IRE) 8 11 10 Imperial Racing Partnership 2016 Kim Bailey

Janidil (FR) 7 11 10 J P McManus Willie Mullins IRE

Kemboy (FR) 9 11 10 Kemboy/Brett Graham/Ken Sharp Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE

Kitty's Light (GB) 5 11 10 R J Bedford & All Stars Sports Racing Christian Williams

Lostintranslation (IRE) 9 11 10 Taylor & O'Dwyer Colin Tizzard

Melon (GB) 9 11 10 Marie Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE

Midnight Shadow (GB) 8 11 10 Mrs Aafke Clarke Sue Smith

Minella Indo (IRE) 8 11 10 Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead IRE

Mister Fisher (IRE) 7 11 10 James & Jean Potter Ltd Nicky Henderson

Royale Pagaille (FR) 7 11 10 Susannah Ricci Venetia Williams

Saint Calvados (FR) 8 11 10 Kate & Andrew Brooks Paul Nicholls

Siruh du Lac (FR) 8 11 10 John White & Anne Underhill David Pipe

The Big Breakaway (IRE) 6 11 10 Eric Jones, Geoff Nicholas, John Romans Colin Tizzard

Tornado Flyer (IRE) 8 11 10 T. F. P. Willie Mullins IRE

Waiting Patiently (IRE) 10 11 10 Richard Collins Christian Williams

