L’Homme Presse is being prepared to take his place in what is shaping up to be a red-hot running of the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase on Boxing Day.

The Venetia Williams-trained nine-year-old will be taking his second shot at the Kempton showpiece having led the field into the home straight in 2022, where he was only headed by eventual winner Bravemansgame after the second last before unseating Charlie Deutsch at the final obstacle. That would be the last time L’Homme Presse would be seen for 391 days before making a triumphant return in the Fleur De Lys Chase at Lingfield last January, after which he was the runner-up in the Ascot Chase before performing with enormous credit when fourth in the Gold Cup. A slightly interrupted autumn will see Haydock’s Betfair Chase come too soon for the eight-time scorer, while a defence of his Fleur De Lys crown will be on the radar for the New Year when the race takes place for the first time at Windsor. However, at present sights are firmly fixed on correcting the record in Kempton’s Christmas feature.

“He’s very well in himself and I think we will go to Kempton if the ground is no better than good to soft,” said Peter Pink, who along with wife Patricia, owns the horse in partnership with Andy Edwards and Pam Sharman. “The trouble is when you are a Group One horse, there aren’t many options over here in this country before Christmas. He won’t be ready for Haydock and Venetia is getting him ready for the King George which is going to be a hot race I think. “We’ve had a couple of little injuries and he had a little bit of colic, but he is fine now and Venetia said she will have him spot on and at the moment he is in good form.” He went on: “We’ll probably look at the Fleur Du Lys again as well and will probably go there anyway. Touch wood we get lucky and don’t get any injuries or any setbacks. Andy (Edwards) goes over there all the time to see him and give him his carrots and he’s well and he looks big. He’s not got many miles on the clock and Venetia has done a great job and Andy feeds him plenty of carrots – what more could you want!”