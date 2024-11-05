Ladbrokes King George VI Chase entries: Eight for Willie Mullins

Willie Mullins has made eight entries for the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day – but Fact To File is not among them.
Instead, the champion trainer has put dual Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Galopin Des Champs, Blue Lord, Capodanno, Ferny Hollow, Gaelic Warrior, Grangeclare West, Il Etait Temps and Minella Cocooner into the race.
Fastorslow and Gerri Colombe are other notable absentees from Ireland.
Last year’s winner Hewick is entered for Shark Hanlon, Joseph O'Brien has put in Banbridge while rising French star Il Est Francais, a brilliant winner of the Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at the meeting last season, could return to Kempton.
The home team is led by Grey Dawning, Ginny’s Destiny, Protektorat and Ahoy Senor.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.