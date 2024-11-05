Ladbrokes King George VI Chase entries: Eight for Willie Mullins

Instead, the champion trainer has put dual Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Galopin Des Champs, Blue Lord, Capodanno, Ferny Hollow, Gaelic Warrior, Grangeclare West, Il Etait Temps and Minella Cocooner into the race.

Fastorslow and Gerri Colombe are other notable absentees from Ireland.

Last year’s winner Hewick is entered for Shark Hanlon, Joseph O'Brien has put in Banbridge while rising French star Il Est Francais, a brilliant winner of the Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at the meeting last season, could return to Kempton.

The home team is led by Grey Dawning, Ginny’s Destiny, Protektorat and Ahoy Senor.