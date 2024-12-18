Ladbrokes King George VI Chase: Corbetts Cross on target

The only question mark is the ground, currently 'good to soft, good in places', and the trainer wouldn’t want it to dry out further for him.

The seven-year-old was one of the leading staying novice chasers last season, winning the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham, but having made a satisfactory reappearance at Wexford in October, was a relatively late defector from the Betfair Chase at Haydock.

Speaking on Wednesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast, the trainer said: "We’re happy enough with where we are. We weren’t quite happy around the time of the Betfair Chase, so we just took a pull and it’s been a clean enough run since.

“At Wexford it was just a case of the ground being right on the day and conditions and we just said we had to get a run into him at the time.

"He needed it but we were happy he didn’t get too tired and ran through the line on the day. It didn’t bottom him out too much.