Ladbrokes King George VI Chase: Banbridge aimed at Kempton

Joseph O’Brien is targeting the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase with Banbridge following his late exit at Cork on Sunday.

While disappointing on his seasonal reappearance in the Fortria Chase at Navan last month, the eight-year-old looked right back to his best in the Hilly Way as he looked set to give dual Champion Chase hero Energumene a real run for his money when unseating Richie Deegan at the final fence. O’Brien reports his charge to have emerged from the incident unscathed and is now hoping a long-term plan comes to fruition, with Banbridge set to tackle three miles over fences for the first time since his point-to-point days in Kempton’s Boxing Day spectacular. “He’s come out of it fine and I was very pleased with him. Giving Energumene 10lb, to give him a little bit of a fright at the last I thought was a great run over that trip,” said the Owning Hill handler. “We knew he’d come on from Navan and we’ve been working from race to race.