Ladbrokes King George VI Chase: Banbridge aimed at Kempton

Joseph O’Brien is targeting the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase with Banbridge following his late exit at Cork on Sunday.
While disappointing on his seasonal reappearance in the Fortria Chase at Navan last month, the eight-year-old looked right back to his best in the Hilly Way as he looked set to give dual Champion Chase hero Energumene a real run for his money when unseating Richie Deegan at the final fence.
O’Brien reports his charge to have emerged from the incident unscathed and is now hoping a long-term plan comes to fruition, with Banbridge set to tackle three miles over fences for the first time since his point-to-point days in Kempton’s Boxing Day spectacular.
“He’s come out of it fine and I was very pleased with him. Giving Energumene 10lb, to give him a little bit of a fright at the last I thought was a great run over that trip,” said the Owning Hill handler. “We knew he’d come on from Navan and we’ve been working from race to race.
“Since Punchestown (in the spring), we’ve been targeting the King George and the plan was that we’d have the two prep runs. We’ve been happy with how both of those races have gone and now, pending conditions at Kempton, he’ll go for the King George. The drier the ground the better for him.”
Banbridge is a previous winner at Kempton, having claimed the notable scalp of Pic D’Orhy when landing the Grade Two Silviniaco Conti Chase at the track in January.
O’Brien also provided a positive update on the well-being of Home By The Lee, who made a successful start to his campaign in the Lismullen Hurdle at Navan last month.
The Leopardstown Christmas Hurdle – a race he won in 2022 – is next on the nine-year-old’s agenda.
“He’ll go back to Leopardstown and he’s been training well,” O’Brien added.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.