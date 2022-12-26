Constitution Hill sauntered to victory in the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle at Kempton Park.

The 1/7 favourite was making it five from five over timber and landing his fourth Grade One with another near flawless display. Highway One O Two set out to make all and kept the market leader company to the home turn before he was passed by last year's winner and stablemate Epatante. But Nico De Boinville went through the gears aboard Constitution Hill who sauntered clear to score by a widening 17 lengths. The winning rider told ITV Racing: "He's given me an absolutely brilliant ride around there. He's just so measured. He made a bit of a hash of the second last but I think he was just dossing and losing concentration. There's a phenomenal crowd here today and they just turn in and have a look at it. "He's just done everything so easily and what a horse."

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!