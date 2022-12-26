Constitution Hill sauntered to victory in the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle at Kempton Park.
The 1/7 favourite was making it five from five over timber and landing his fourth Grade One with another near flawless display.
Highway One O Two set out to make all and kept the market leader company to the home turn before he was passed by last year's winner and stablemate Epatante.
But Nico De Boinville went through the gears aboard Constitution Hill who sauntered clear to score by a widening 17 lengths.
The winning rider told ITV Racing: "He's given me an absolutely brilliant ride around there. He's just so measured. He made a bit of a hash of the second last but I think he was just dossing and losing concentration. There's a phenomenal crowd here today and they just turn in and have a look at it.
"He's just done everything so easily and what a horse."
Sky Bet, Betfair and Paddy Power all left the winner unchanged at 4/11 for the Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.
Trainer Nicky Henderson added: "It was everything you hoped for and everything he's done before but you just have to come into these things and pray it all goes right.
"It's not that easy - it's not just a matter of going out there and coming back. You've got to jump the hurdles and be in good shape which he was. So was Epatante, I've seldom seem her in better shape at home and Aidan (Coleman) said she's probably run as well as when she won the race on the bridle last year.
"He was chasing shadows today and that just shows what he is achieving - it's frightening really."
Constitution Hill will now either head to the Dublin Racing Festival or straight to Cheltenham.
"They've taken away my favourite race, the Contenders Hurdle at Sandown which was worth two and six but was a wonderful Champion Hurdle trial," Henderson added.
"I really can't think we want to go to Haydock and Nico said Ireland but let's just have a look and see. It's either that or nothing."
