Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle opinion: Marcus Townend on Constitution Hill

Our man at the track Marcus Townend on Constitution Hill's comeback win in the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle.

Resurrection is associated with Easter but it was transferred to another Christian Festival thanks to Constitution Hill at Kempton on Boxing Day. It would be a bit over the top to say Nicky Henderson’s unbeaten hurdler rose from the dead with his authoritative victory in the Grade One Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle but Nico De Boinville’s mount had thoroughly tested the faith of even his most devoted believers. Constitutional Hill didn’t need to be Lazarus to make a winning return in the Grade One contest but his celestial script writers had certainly made his supporters question their belief. The seven-year-old had not run since winning the same race a year ago and since then his career had had more twists, almost all doom laden, than the plot for the EastEnders Christmas Day edition.

Constitution Hill’s last trip to Kempton had been in February when, in what was supposed to be a prep for the defence of his Unibet Champion Hurdle crown, turned into a horror show and pre-empted the discovery of the lung infection that ruled him out of the biggest jumps meeting of the year. Then there was the attack of colic which hospitalised him and left most wondering whether the gelding would have the heart and spirit to bounce back. When Constitution Hill worked badly at Newbury last month, outshone by stablemate Sir Gino, the speculation again went into overdrive especially when a few days later Henderson confirmed he had a bruised pastern which was particularly irritating a nerve and making him lame. He missed his planned comeback in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle and Constitution Hill’s Champion Hurdle odds drifted to 5/1. He seemed barely Even Money to make the Cheltenham Festival. But then the rumours suddenly turned positive three weeks ago. There was a talk of a decisive piece of work when he knocked Fighting Fifth winner Sir Gino out of the way on the Henderson gallops. But this was when we got to learn the real state of play. There would be no speculation, just stone-cold facts and, in beating Lossiemouth two and a half lengths, Constitution Hill reasserted his dominance over the hurdling scene. Now, nine wins from nine starts after his third win in the Christmas Hurdle, he is back to odds-on favourite to regain his Champion Hurdle crown.

It is a market position he re-claimed from Lossiemouth, who never looked like laying a glove on him at any stage. On this showing, you wouldn’t be surprised if Willie Mullins, Lossiemouth’s trainer, now decides to take the pragmatic approach and directs his runner at defending her crown in the Mares’ Hurdle at the Festival rather than locking horns with Constitution Hill again. If Mullins has any doubts, he might be swayed by Henderson’s post-race comments. Looking a little dazed, the trainer said: ‘‘He is back to where he belongs. I do think he is very near as good as he was. ‘‘Nico says there is a lot of improvement in him. He had a blow going to the last which he was entitled to off that gallop. That was rapid stuff. He was a bit rusty. ‘‘I was very nervous. He had to put up a big performance. I was preparing myself for defeat and being able to accept it with the knowledge and hope that we would be able to beat her at Cheltenham with the normal improvement we could expect. ‘’We have to have a clean run now, we all know that. But he has never looked better than he does.’’ The words of both De Boinville and owner Michael Buckley indicated both had been irritated by the questioning of their horse. Borrowing a phrase that became prominent after its use in the 1992 Christmas speech of the late Queen Elizabeth II, De Boinville said: ‘‘It has been an Annus Horribilis and Michael Buckley has been a very patient man. There was an awful lot of talk, it was nice for the talk to stop. There was an awful lot riding on it today.’’ Buckley added: ‘‘I got a bit fed up reading there was bound to be seven to 10lb improvement in him and someone wrote he is in a downward curve in his career. He wasn’t in any curve, he just wasn’t racing because he had been unwell. Maybe he is on an upward curve. How does anybody know? ‘‘I suppose I feel protective about him and Nicky as well. Unfortunately, everybody saw the bit of work at Newbury and it was pretty obvious looking at him afterwards that he was quite unfit. I think Nicky was a bit surprised because he does plenty of work, but it is very easy for him.’’ Referencing the subsequent work, again with Sir Gino, that lightened the mood at Henderson’s Seven Barrows stable, Buckley said: ‘‘There were one or two well-known horses in it and you couldn’t see them at the end of the video! It made me feel there was hope, at least.’’

Celebration time for the Constitution Hill team