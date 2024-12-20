Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle: Constitution Hill and Lossiemouth entered

The clash between Constitution Hill and Lossiemouth remains on after both featured among eight six-day entries for the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day.

The former won the Grade One last season but hasn’t raced since. He was ruled out of the BetMGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle last month following a late setback and his stablemate Sir Gino switched into the race, winning impressively. It was a performance that catapulted him towards the top of the Unibet Champion Hurdle market and while he also holds an entry in the Christmas Hurdle, Constitution Hill now looks the one to be heading to the race for trainer Nicky Henderson. Speaking on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast he said: “We’ve got a week to go, we’ve got more work to do, but everything’s going well and I couldn’t be happier.

