Laafi, winner of the Debenhams Handicap Hurdle at Aintree on Friday, has been disqualified.
The Whip Review Committee found that jockey Patrick O’Brien had used it 11 times after the second last hurdle, four above the permitted level of seven.
He was also banned for 28 days.
Laafi was the fifth horse to be disqualified since the new whip rules were introduced in 2023 from over 30,000 winning rides.
Melon was promoted to first place, but his jockey Toby McCain-Mitchell was twice above the permitted level himself. As it was his fourth ban under the whip rules inside six months, he’s been referred to the Judicial Panel.
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