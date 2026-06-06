Kon Tiki on track for Royal Ascot test in the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes

Jane Chapple-Hyam hopes Kon Tiki can follow in the hoofprints of her former stable star Saffron Beach and strike gold in the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The Newmarket handler claimed the mile Group Two prize, which takes place on the second day of the meeting, with the now retired daughter of New Bay back in 2022. And now she will bid to repeat the trick with the Peter Harris-owned four-year-old, who will make her second appearance at the five day meeting having finished down the field in last year's Coronation Stakes. Having missed the second half of the campaign, Kon Tiki made a pleasing return to action when finishing second behind Blue Bolt, who she will re-oppose again here, in the Listed Fitzdares Conqueror Fillies' Stakes at Goodwood last month. And having put Kon Tiki through her paces in a racecourse gallop on Newmarket July's Course on Friday morning, Chapple-Hyam believes she has every chance of reversing the former with her last time out conqueror.