Kon Tiki on track for Royal Ascot test in the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes

Jane Chapple-Hyam hopes Kon Tiki can follow in the hoofprints of her former stable star Saffron Beach and strike gold in the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot.
The Newmarket handler claimed the mile Group Two prize, which takes place on the second day of the meeting, with the now retired daughter of New Bay back in 2022.
And now she will bid to repeat the trick with the Peter Harris-owned four-year-old, who will make her second appearance at the five day meeting having finished down the field in last year's Coronation Stakes.
Having missed the second half of the campaign, Kon Tiki made a pleasing return to action when finishing second behind Blue Bolt, who she will re-oppose again here, in the Listed Fitzdares Conqueror Fillies' Stakes at Goodwood last month.
And having put Kon Tiki through her paces in a racecourse gallop on Newmarket July's Course on Friday morning, Chapple-Hyam believes she has every chance of reversing the former with her last time out conqueror.
Chapple-Hyam said: "She gave Blue Bolt a very good run for her money at Goodwood. That was her first start in three hundred and sixteen days and I thought she gave a very good account of herself. She has come in her training,and I think she is the full package.
"She worked really well over seven furlongs on the July Course on Friday and it is all systems go for the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot now.
"I'm not saying she is the same as Saffron Beach, but she gives the correct performances in the mornings like she did."
Not only will Chapple-Hyam saddle Kon Tiki at the prestigious meeting, but she also hopes to be represented by both Harlequin Angel and Harlequin Breeze in the Sandringham Handicap.
She added: "Harlequin Breeze won nicely at Leicester and she will get in off her mark of ninety. I'd like to run Harlequin Angel in the race as well. She was impressive at Yarmouth, but we have just got to see whether her mark of eighty seven will get her in.
"I think over the mile Harlequin Breeze would shade it over Harlequin Angel, but her half-sister Internationalangel got the mile well."
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.