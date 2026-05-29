Komorebi in good form ahead of the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly

Andre Fabre expects Komorebi to be suited by the quicker conditions in the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly on Sunday.
Komorebi, a Pinatubo colt related to 10 furlong [2000m] winners, will race beyond a mile for the first time in the French Derby this weekend.
Komorebi raced four times as a juvenile, finishing second on debut before winning his next two to earn a step up to pattern company for the Group 3 Prix La Rochette at ParisLongchamp in September where he finished third behind Nighttime who then chased home Puerto Rico in the Group 1 Lagardere on Arc day.
The pair met again in April and this time Komorebi came out on top, by a short-neck, before both took their chance in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains [2000 Guineas] with Komorebi confirming the form with a strong finish to edge out Karl Burke's Hankelow for second; Nighttime was beaten three lengths into sixth.
A largely new set of rivals awaits Komorebi on Sunday but he will have a familiar ally in the saddle with William Buick retaining the ride on the Godolphin-owned colt and trainer Andre Fabre believes he will be suited by the test.
"Komorebi ran a really nice race in the Poulains and should appreciate better ground," he told the owner's website.
"Both his starts so far this season have been over a mile but he showed last time that he could go further."
It is set to be a busy day for Godolphin with Cualificar looking to build on a promising reappearance in the Grand Prix de Chantilly.
Cualificar progressed quickly throughout 2025, winning four times and finishing second in the Prix du Jockey Club for the same connections, before finding the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe a step too far on his final start of the campaign.
He finished a close third on his reappearance in the Prix Harcourt with the two that finished ahead of him, stablemate Bright Picture and Leffard, both finishing second to the brilliant Daryz on their next outings.
The owner's representative Louise Benard: "This is a strong race, although we have always liked Cualificar.
"He needed his first race of the season and, despite missing the Ganay, he is in good form for Sunday. He is not really ground dependant and is a strong individual with a calm temperament and plenty of experience."
Pierchic, formerly with Charlie Appleby, steps up to Group 2 company for the first time in the Prix de Sandringham after finishing fifth in a listed contest over the same course and distance.
Her current handler, Henri-Alex Pantall said: “Pierchic did not enjoy the best of runs last time out but proved that she has the level for a race of this calibre.
"She is doing very well and will be ridden by Cristian Demuro."