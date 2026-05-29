Komorebi in good form ahead of the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly

Komorebi, a Pinatubo colt related to 10 furlong [2000m] winners, will race beyond a mile for the first time in the French Derby this weekend.

Komorebi raced four times as a juvenile, finishing second on debut before winning his next two to earn a step up to pattern company for the Group 3 Prix La Rochette at ParisLongchamp in September where he finished third behind Nighttime who then chased home Puerto Rico in the Group 1 Lagardere on Arc day.

The pair met again in April and this time Komorebi came out on top, by a short-neck, before both took their chance in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains [2000 Guineas] with Komorebi confirming the form with a strong finish to edge out Karl Burke's Hankelow for second; Nighttime was beaten three lengths into sixth.

A largely new set of rivals awaits Komorebi on Sunday but he will have a familiar ally in the saddle with William Buick retaining the ride on the Godolphin-owned colt and trainer Andre Fabre believes he will be suited by the test.

"Komorebi ran a really nice race in the Poulains and should appreciate better ground," he told the owner's website.

"Both his starts so far this season have been over a mile but he showed last time that he could go further."