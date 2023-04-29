This weekend’s £160,000 Premier Handicap boasts a field of 18 after today’s declarations, with the likes of Grade One winner Frodon , as well as the 2021 third Enrilo and the improving pair Annsam and Mucho Mas preparing to line up.

Victory for the seven-year-old this weekend would complete a rare big-race double just a week apart. Last Saturday’s three length victory came 12 months after his second place in the race at Ayr and Williams is hoping for the same outcome, as Kitty’s Light has finished second in 2021 and third in 2022 in the most recent two renewals of the bet365 Gold Cup.

Now the trainer is hoping his stable star can see to some unfinished business in the bet365 Gold Cup on bet365 Jump Finale at Sandown on Saturday and win a race in which he has already finished second and third.

Should he pull it off, Kitty’s Light would become only the second horse after the Ferdy Murphy-trained Hot Weld (2007) to follow up a Scottish National victory with victory in this weekend’s feature.

Williams reports his charge to be in fine fettle ahead of the weekend, while sponsor bet365 rate Kitty’s Light as the 4/1 favourite for the 3m 5f contest.

Williams and his family had their world turned upside down recently with the news his five-year-old daughter Betsy has been diagnosed with leukaemia. As a result last week’s victory carried an extra level of emotion and Williams explained that Kitty’s Light had provided a much-needed tonic to him and his family during a particularly testing time.

He said: “It was a wonderful, wonderful day. It’s been a tough few weeks here for everyone - for my wife Charlotte, all my family and friends and my owners.

“It’s been tough but Kitty has been a flagship horse here for the last two years and winning the Scottish National was a massive boost for everyone, so it was a very emotional day.”

Asked about Betsy he added: “It’s a tricky one really as she’s obviously not very well, but from what she’s been through over the last six weeks she’s as good as you could have hoped.

“She’s in good hands and we’re lucky with where we are. We have a wonderful children’s hospital in Cardiff called Noah’s Ark and we’re very lucky. We need plenty of luck now and we’re in a good place for the position we’re in.

“I’m just lucky to be involved in this sport and to see the joy that horses can bring to people. The weekend is just one situation of what the horse has done for us when he picked everyone up – and not just my family, but friends and owners and everyone was thinking of us. It was a wonderful day and it was all down to Kitty’s Light - he’s a wonderful horse.”

Talking about the chances of Kitty’s Light in the bet365 Gold Cup, Williams continued: “We understand the task he has but the horse seems very well and has come out of the Scottish Grand National very well. All of my staff but especially Nikki, Harriet and Ellie, as well as Jack (Tudor) who rides him, have done a fantastic job and we think he’s very well.

“You never really know until you run them but Jack is riding him and he knows the horse better than anyone. Jack will take a view throughout the race knowing the horse so well and see how he’s going.

“We’ve definitely got unfinished business in the bet365 Gold Cup. I’d have probably almost targeted this rather than the Scottish National but the owners wanted to go there after having a wonderful time in Scotland the year before and that’s a very prestigious race as well.

“It’s nothing to do with this decision to run, but we’ve definitely got unfinished business. There’s a lovely board for the roll of honour at Sandown and we feel that Kitty’s Light’s name should be up on that board for two years ago. But he’s not there, so it would be great to do that.

“It looked like he was better than ever at the weekend. He jumped and travelled well. I always think he runs okay at Sandown as well - Paul Nicholls thought he should have won the race (with Enrilo in 2021) when they reversed the result and we thought we should have won it too!

“He then finished third last year too behind Hewick, so he seems to run well around the track. He loves this type of ground and this time of year so we’re trying to be positive going into the race and took the view with his health at home and how fresh he is that it was worth declaring him.

“If Jack couldn’t ride him on the weekend, if he was banned or he had to go somewhere else, we probably wouldn’t have run. Jack knows him very well and he rides him a lot at home, so we think he’s in good order.”

Williams added that Kitty’s Light has been eased back in to his work since victory last Saturday, explaining: “He went out in the field on Sunday morning and galloped off like a lunatic! He did the same on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and we’ve only sat on him for the first time this morning.

“He had a small trot and he’ll probably go down to the beach tomorrow for just a steady blow in the sand and then go in the sea for 15-20 minutes after that. He seems in good order from what he’s showing us but you never actually know until you run, when it will go into Jack’s hands then.

“A few people have said the race has cut up a little bit, but you try and win these races! It will be a strong race and Paul Nicholls is throwing plenty at it. He’s a tough man to beat but we enjoy trying to test ourselves against them and it will be a great challenge for us on Saturday.

“It would be brilliant if we could do it. The Scottish National was obviously his main target this year after the Eider Chase and we’ve been thinking about the horse all this week. It wasn’t about the prize money or the race or anything else, just whether he thought Kitty’s Light was in good shape.”

Kitty’s Light has already enjoyed a season to remember this term, also winning the valuable Eider Chase at Newcastle in February amongst his seven starts.

Williams concluded: “He’s just a freak really. With his size he’d be the last horse you’d pick out as one you’d want to own or run in a four-mile chase, but he defies all those things. He defies his size, his stature and his pedigree, so he’s just a freak really.

“I think the only negative going into this is that he only won the Scottish National a week ago, but he’s freakish for a horse. The way he comes out of his races, you’ll never have seen anything like it.

“Basically, you could nearly run him in the next race as he recovers so quickly so there’s something inside him. I’m not sure if he’s got big lungs or a big heart but there’s something in him that’s different to any other horses that we’ve run. It’s more of a jumping test on Saturday but for some reason he relishes it.

“It just shows the luck you need. Kitty’s Light was bought from a Flat sale as a yearling with a strong Flat pedigree. He’s now running in four-mile chases and doing himself proud.

“It’s a big Saturday race for us, much like the Scottish National, and it’s the type of race that we try and win. We’ve been lucky over the last couple of years that we’ve had a small pool of horses capable of running in those types of races and I’m just lucky to have this horse.

“He loves fast ground and I think that’s the key to him, his jumping stands up then. I don’t know how he won at Newcastle, he didn’t jump one fence and still won the race, so it goes to show that there’s something a bit different inside of him.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org