King Turgeon handed possibility of Aintree return in Becher; also has Chepstow option

King Turgeon heads the list of entries for the Boylesports Becher Handicap Chase after his stylish Grand Sefton success.
David Pipe’s grey was making his debut over the Grand National fences on Saturday and produced a brilliant round of jumping to score by three and a quarter lengths under Jack Tudor.
His liking for the spruce fences was clear and with that in mind his name is on the list for a return to Liverpool on December 7, where he would be stepping back up to a trip of three miles and two furlongs that he won over at Chepstow first time out this season.
The plan is not set in stone, however, and there are other options available to the gelding as he looks to continue what has been a fine early season.
“He’s come out of the race very well, it was a lovely performance,” said Pipe.
“He jumped for fun, which we thought and hoped he might do, but it was lovely to see.
“I had the idea for a while that he might like the fences at Aintree and thankfully he did, it was great for Pond House and for the group of owners.”
Of an Aintree return the trainer added: “He’s entered in the Becher Chase so we’ll see what happens between now and then.
“Timing-wise it’s quite good, of course there are a few things to consider, the ground and so on, but they were early closing entries and it would have been madness not to put him in.
“He has other options as well, like the Welsh Grand National trial, so we’ll keep our options open for the time being.”
Kim Bailey’s smart chaser Chianti Classico is on the list of possible runners alongside Gordon Elliott’s popular grey Coko Beach, with John McConnell’s Mahler Mission and Stuart Edmunds’ Arizona Cardinal also given an entry.
Gavin Cromwell has put forward three horses in Ask Anything, Tyre Kicker and Yeah Man, with Jonjo and AJ O’Neill also entering three in Iron Bridge, Monbeg Genius and Regal Blue.
