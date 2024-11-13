King Turgeon handed possibility of Aintree return in Becher; also has Chepstow option

David Pipe’s grey was making his debut over the Grand National fences on Saturday and produced a brilliant round of jumping to score by three and a quarter lengths under Jack Tudor.

His liking for the spruce fences was clear and with that in mind his name is on the list for a return to Liverpool on December 7, where he would be stepping back up to a trip of three miles and two furlongs that he won over at Chepstow first time out this season.

The plan is not set in stone, however, and there are other options available to the gelding as he looks to continue what has been a fine early season.

“He’s come out of the race very well, it was a lovely performance,” said Pipe.

“He jumped for fun, which we thought and hoped he might do, but it was lovely to see.

“I had the idea for a while that he might like the fences at Aintree and thankfully he did, it was great for Pond House and for the group of owners.”