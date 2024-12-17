King George VI Chase preview: Alex Hammond Kempton tips

The Ladbrokes King George VI Chase is the big UK race over Christmas. Who do you fancy?

Venetia Williams can do no wrong and L’Homme Presse is another of her horses that has carried my cash on a few occasions.

As it stands this race is there for the taking and he was in the process of running well when unseating at the last two years ago. Whether the track is ideal for him or not remains open to debate, but he goes well fresh so that stat is in his favour.

Sky Bet have him at 12/1 at the time of writing.

Banbridge is an interesting runner for Jospeh O’Brien. It wasn’t the ideal prep for him when he unseated his rider in the Hilly Way Chase last time out, but he’d be on my shortlist regardless as he was running well at the time against Energumene.

He’s unexposed at the trip but is bred to stay and providing the ground stays on the better side then he could be one to watch. He’s an 11/2 shot.

Envoi Allen showed he retains plenty of sparkle when winning his first race since the 2023 Ryanair Chase at Down Royal last month.

He was well fancied for the race two years ago but ran flat and maybe he’s worth considering back in decent form again. He’s out to 14/1 now.

I’ll wait and see what the weather does but on decent ground BANBRIDGE would be one to watch for me.

That just leaves me the chance to wish you all a peaceful and happy Christmas, and to thank you for reading these blogs in 2024.