Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Left to right: Banbridge, Grey Dawning and Il Est Francais

King George VI Chase: 10-year trends

By Matt Brocklebank
Horse Racing
Thu December 19, 2024 · 28 min ago

Matt Brocklebank looks over the past decade of King George VI Chase winners and forms a shortlist of suitable candidates this Boxing Day.

King George VI Chase: 10-year trends

  • Official rating 160+: 10/10
  • Aged between 6 and 8: 9/10
  • Run in the last 60 days: 9/10
  • Trained in Britain: 8/10
  • Run at Kempton before: 7/10

The trends for Kempton's Ladbrokes King George VI Chase - Britain's most prestigious race of its type aside from the Cheltenham Gold Cup - make for interesting reading as punters look to have latched onto the 'right' horse in recent weeks, with Grey Dawning currently heading the betting at a general 7/2.

'Is he good enough?' was the question on everyone's lips prior to the Betfair Chase comeback, as his Cheltenham Festival victory in the now-defunct Turners had received one or two knocks earlier in the campaign, and going into Haydock the grey was only officially rated 157.

That sort of rating would have seen Dan Skelton's horse come up short at the very first criteria in terms of 10-year King George trends, seeing as all of the winners in that period (and the vast majority before then let's be honest) were already considered 160-plus chasers before striking gold on Boxing Day.

But a strong-travelling second to the stout staying Royale Pagaille saw Grey Dawning's mark rise 8lb to 165 which brings him right into the equation based on class and he obviously has the recent run to call upon too, something which all bar Hewick 12 months ago have had in the past decade.

WATCH: Did Grey Dawning enhance his credentials in defeat at Haydock?

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Aged seven, trained in Britain and with a Kempton victory on the CV from his time over hurdles, there really is very little to mark the favourite down on and if you're casting the net even wider and on the hunt for Grade 1 winners, plus proven stayers at three miles, then he ticks those boxes as well.

The one very minor fear would be if the ground comes up unusually quick, which doesn't look particularly likely, but he has won on going described as good to soft (officially and by Timeform) at Exeter a couple of years ago, though all his subsequent victories have been achieved on soft or heavy.

No other horse fits the bill quite like Grey Dawning, who may well get a fair bit shorter than his current price once the final field has been confirmed on Monday.

Il Est Francais is trained in France which isn't ideal from a trends perspective as you're going back to the year 2000 and First Gold (Thierry/Francois Doumen) for the last King George winner from that part of the world, while he has to bounce back from a lifeless effort last time out.

Having said that, he was the early favourite for this and is clearly a special talent on his day, something he showcased on the Kempton card last Christmas when running away with the Kauto Star Novices' Chase. Connections have recently reported that he passed their extensive veterinary tests so remain in the dark as to the issue which forced James Reveley to pull him up early at Auteuil.

The other one to consider closely is Banbridge, who was on his way to giving Energumene some sort of race in the Hilly Way Chase before unseating rider at the last fence at Cork. 'Unseat' is a harsh term in this instance really as the winner's late waywardness forced Banbridge into a mistake and it was seriously unfortunate for his jockey Richie Deegan who stood next to no chance of staying intact.

He's housed in Ireland and suggesting that as a genuine negative would be utter madness, not least due to two of the past three winners being trained there, while he's eight years old and has plenty of class to boot (rated 165).

Banbridge has also got experience of Kempton's chase course, having won the Grade 2 Silviniaco Conti Chase here back in January, and the one real question mark hanging over him is around stamina as he's never won beyond two miles and five furlongs, and did have his most recent prep run at two miles.

Past 10 winners and individual details

Hewick surges past Allaho and Bravemansgame
Hewick surges past Allaho and Bravemansgame last year

Hewick 2023

Age: 8

Official rating: 167

Days since last ran: 146

Previous race: 14th in Galway Plate at Galway

Course form: N/A

Trainer: Shark Hanlon

Bravemansgame 2022

Age: 7

Official rating: 164

Days since last ran: 58

Previous race: WON Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby

Course form: 1

Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Tornado Flyer 2021

Age: 8

Official rating: 161

Days since last ran: 21

Previous race: 5th in John Durkan Chase at Punchestown

Course form: N/A

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Frodon 2020

Age: 8

Official rating: 168

Days since last ran: 21

Previous race: 4th in Many Clouds Chase at Aintree

Course form: F1

Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Clan Des Obeaux 2019

Age: 7

Official rating: 169

Days since last ran: 54

Previous race: 2nd in Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal

Course form: 21

Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Clan Des Obeaux 2018

Age: 6

Official rating: 160

Days since last ran: 32

Previous race: 4th in Betfair Chase at Haydock

Course form: 2

Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Might Bite 2017

Age: 8

Official rating: 162

Days since last ran: 44

Previous race: WON Intermediate Chase at Sandown

Course form: 1F

Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Thistlecrack 2016

Age: 8

Official rating: 174h

Days since last ran: 30

Previous race: WON novices’ chase at Newbury

Course form: N/A

Trainer: Colin Tizzard

Cue Card 2015

Age: 9

Official rating: 172

Days since last ran: 27

Previous race: WON Betfair Chase at Haydock

Course form: 525

Trainer: Colin Tizzard

Silviniaco Conti 2014

Age: 8

Official rating: 174

Days since last ran: 48

Previous race: WON Betfair Chase at Haydock

Course form: 21

Trainer: Paul Nicholls

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING