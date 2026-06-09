King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes: Entries for Ascot showpiece

Masquerade Ball and Caldangan are set for a mouthwatering rematch in the 76th running of the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot next month.

The race has long been the target for Japanese star who won the Group 1 Tenno Sho (Autumn) last year before finishing second, beaten a head by Calandagan, in the Japan Cup He returned to action this year in Hong Kong, finishing second to Romantic Warrior in the QEII Cup, while Calandagan won the Dubai Sheema Classic before proving all-at-sea on the testing ground in Saturday’s Coolmore Coronation Cup at Epsom. Takahisa Tezuka, trainer of Masquerade Ball, said: “We started discussing about an international campaign for Masquerade Ball after he won the Tenno Sho Autumn, when I got the impression that this horse could be competitive on the world stage. His owners, Shadai Race Horse, have been very keen to send him to the King George and we agreed it should be the target for Masquerade Ball.

“This race holds great significance for the owner, and we made our decision with that in mind. As a prestigious race for older horses in the UK, it provides an excellent opportunity and serves as a favourable alternative to competing in Japan during the hot season. “This is the first time I will have a runner at Ascot, which is the Royal track, and I am very excited and am honoured. The shipping, which takes 48 hours from door to door, will be a big challenge but I believe Masquerade Ball is a horse worthy of representing Japan. While we face a strong international field, we are looking forward to the challenge and hope we can deliver a performance that introduces Masquerade Ball to the racing fans here in the UK.” Masquerade Ball looks set to be joined by fellow Japanese traveller Wurrtemberg, a four-time winner in Japan. Oisin Murphy is booked to ride the six-year-old who produced a career best performance when going down by just a nose to Croix Du Nord in the Group 1 Tenno Sho (Spring) this May. Hiroshi Miyamoto, trainer of Wurrtemberg, said: “I am very excited to have a runner in one of the most prestigious races in the country which is the origin of horse racing. After Wurrtemberg was narrowly beaten by Croix du Nord in the Tenno Sho Spring, we discussed the plan of sending Wurrtemberg to the UK. “His owner, Mr Teruya Yoshida, has long admired this event, often describing it as a ‘dream race’. This inspired me to pursue the opportunity for our horse to compete in such an iconic race and European venue. “Though we considered the Goodwood Cup, which is only a few days after the King George, two miles at a European track could be too tough for a Japanese horse and so we have selected the King George as the race to run in. It is a prestigious and historic race and, ever since I sent Clincher to the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in 2018, I have been looking forward to having another chance to have a runner in a major race in Europe.”

Calandagan wins the King George