King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes report and replay

Soumillon pressed the button and Goliath surged clear, the jockey celebrating long before the finishing line which he passed three lengths clear of the running-on Bluestocking (9/2).

A gap opened up for Auguste Rodin against the far rail but he was labouring two out and weakened into fifth.

At that moment William Buick had sent eventual third Rebel's Romance (5/2) to the front as Hans Anderson and Luxembourg began to back-pedal.

And there was no hint of a fluke about the success of the French raider who was travelling strongly on the bridle turning for home.

Winning trainer Francis Henri Graffard told ITV Racing: "I knew if there was a good pace he would be able to quicken like this. We came here to Ascot to find that strong pace. Last time at Royal Ascot he was still too keen.

"To be fair when I saw the odds and he was 28/1 I thought 'oh my god, nobody believes in him' but he travelled so nicely and when he was like that I knew he'd be able to quicken strongly.

"Christophe is such a talented jockey, he knee what to do before the race, I didn't have to tell him anything and I think he really enjoyed his trip."

A delighted Soumillon, who had previously won the King George on Hurricane Run, added: “When I had a chance to look at the big screen I saw I was two or three lengths clear and I had to check I was not dreaming.

“It’s such an amazing feeling winning one of the biggest races in the world with an amazing horse. He was a 25-1 shot, but I was very optimistic and I knew he just needed a fast pace in the race. It was like a dream.”

O'Brien blames ground for Rodin flop

Aidan O'Brien was inclined to blame the ground for the defeat of Auguste Rodin saying: "When we came here we walked the track and were very worried then. It was good, good to soft in places, there was nowhere near good to firm.

"It was cut up on the rails and full of sand but we knew we had no choice, that's where we were and we had to go down there. With the benefit of hindsight we should have kept out off out of the bad ground and gone out on the quicker ground but that's the way it is for us today and there will be other days.

"We were going to go the Japan Cup with him and maybe a run before somewhere so we'll how he is and what the lads want to do.

"Luxembourg pulled a front and a back shoe off and that suggests tacky or cut-up ground when that happens and that's added up to what we thought."

William Buick said of Rebel's Romance: "He definitely ran his race, we're not disappointed by any means but on his very best day he might have another gear but he's just run third in a King George so you have to be pretty happy."