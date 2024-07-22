King George VI and Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes preview: Horse-by-horse guide and tips

David Ord has a horse-by-horse guide to Saturday's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes and he's siding with a filly in the form of her life right now.

Auguste Rodin His ability to throw in the odd stinker is well-documented as he did in this very race last season when barely raising a gallop. However, his last two runs have been solid, including a battling Prince Of Wales’s Stakes success at the Royal meeting. Connections feel positive tactics are key, along with quick ground, and he should get both at the weekend. The trip isn’t a problem, albeit it will be the first time he’s been ridden positively at it, and he looks the most likely winner. But do you want to be taking 6/5 about him? Continuous Interesting middle-distance project for his team and was entitled to need his return in the Hardwicke when looking rusty in fifth behind Isle Of Jura. Clearly all the Ballydoyle eyes are on Auguste Rodin but it will be fascinating to see where this colt turns up next. His St Leger win and Arc fifth were performances that would put him right in the mix on Saturday, and if operating at that sort of level he's is a danger to most of the mile-and-a-half performers around right now. Dubai Honour Very smart globetrotter who snared the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud last time with a tenacious display. On Timeform ratings he has about five or six pounds to find with the very best of these but if they underperform, the door could just swing open for him.

Goliath French raider who looked better than ever when third in the Hardwicke last time but was still beaten nearly four lengths by Isle Of Jura and another personal best is required to get into the shake-up on Saturday. Hans Andersen Did the donkey work up front for City Of Troy in the Coral-Eclipse and the same role awaits here as he sets the fractions for the 2023 Derby winner. He’ll lead them to the home turn. Luxembourg Had the run of the race when winning the Coronation Cup but is a teak-tough, proven Group One performer. He looks to be in here in case anything goes wrong with the favourite – and he’d be a very able substitute if it did, or a big rival if both happen to run. Middle Earth Touched off King Of Conquest in the Aston Park on his return and things didn’t fall his way in the Hardwicke next time. He’s better than that, but whether he’s quick enough to win a King George might be another matter. Point Lonsdale Another member of team Ballydoyle but would behind Auguste Rodin, Luxembourg and Continuous on ratings and you presume the pecking order. Has two lengths to find on Dubai Honour on their Saint-Cloud run too.

Rebel's Romance wins the Sheema Classic

Rebel’s Romance Remarkable globetrotter who has won his last four races at Kempton, Doha, Meydan and Sha Tin. If operating at the same level on his return to UK action then he’s a danger to the market leader but you have to go back to the summer of 2022 and Goodwood and Newmarket defeats of stablemate Kemari for his last sightings on turf over here. Bluestocking Has returned better than ever this season, impressing in the Middleton at York and then reeling-in Emily Upjohn having conceded first run in the Pretty Polly at the Curragh. Her very best weight-adjusted Timeform performances put her just shy of a peak Auguste Rodin at this stage. But she’s unexposed at a mile-and-a-half, in the form of her life and well worth a roll of the dice.

Rossa Ryan has that winning feeling on Bluestocking

Sunway Landed the Group One Criterium International on his final start at two and while yet to taste victory this season, did run a cracker to chase home Los Angeles in the Irish Derby last time. We need a three-year-old representative and he’s the one but he's going to need to come forward again to strike a blow for the Classic generation.