King George VI and Queen Elizabeth: Latest runners and odds

Calandagan is 13/8 favourite after ten horses went forward for Saturday's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes following the five-day acceptance stage.
Last year's winner bounced back from a rare off-day in the Betfred Coronation Cup to swoop late and land the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud earlier this month and is expected to be joined in the race by stablemate and 2024 winner Goliath.
Masquerade Ball, second to Calandagan in the Japan Cup before chasing home Romantic Warrior at Sha Tin, is a fascinating challenger from Japan along with Wurtemberg.
Aidan O'Brien has four entered with Irish Derby hero Benvenuto Cellini shortest in the market. He's joined by 2025 Arc runner-up Minnie Hauk, dual Derby winner from last year Lambourn, and Action.
Kalpana, second behind Calandagan in this race in 2025 and touched off in the Hardwicke last month and runaway Coronation Cup winner Bay City Roller complete the field.
Latest odds for the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot
Paddy Power & Sky Bet: 13/8 Calandagan, 5/2 Benvenuto Cellini, 10/3 Masquerade Ball, 7 Goliath, 8 Kalpana, 10 Minnie Hauk, 25 Bay City Roller, 50 Wurttemberg, 100 Action, Lambourn.
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