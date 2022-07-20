Graham Cunningham firmly believes, from a betting perspective at least, the established stars have the edge.

“In a six-runner King George its unlikely bookmakers are going to make errors but if they have its potentially with the price of Mishriff and Torquator Tasso,” he argued.

“Mishriff is just a hell of a good horse as we know, his 125 rating tells you that. He’ll be top on BHA ratings on Saturday and top on Timeform ratings too.

“There is a tiny doubt over stamina but it’s not a major one. He came clear of Love and company when he was second giving the weight to Adayar last year and he looked every bit as good as ever when he should have won the Coral-Eclipse last time.

“You also have to like Torquator Tasso from a price point of view. Lots of value hounds will say we’ll back him and if he gets beat he gets beat but the price is just wrong. He was right back to form at Hamburg last time and while it’s true all his form has been on easy ground, there is a notable precedent.

“Danedream was proven on good ground when she came from Germany to win the King George but the better comparison is probably Novellist. He came to Ascot for the King George and had been running on soft, good to soft and a bit of good ground. He got fast ground at Ascot and smashed the opposition – and the course record I think. He won by five lengths so sometimes it’s something of a false theory to say the top German horses won’t act on top of the ground.

“From a price point of view if you’re looking for a horse who’s clearly got some margin in there in terms of value then Mishriff and the certainly German horse fit that bill.”