King Cuan rules again at Naas on Sunday

King Cuan has proven a real moneyspinner for Paddy Twomey this season and bagged another big pot in the Irish EBF Auction Series Race Final at Naas.

Since finishing fourth when a beaten favourite on his debut, he has subsequently won at Cork before landing the Goffs Sportsman’s Challenge at this venue. Chasing the €70,800 first prize, Billy Lee always looked in command on the 4/5 favourite and while the 100/1 outsider Duplantis closed to within a head, the post came in time. “The fun he’s after giving that syndicate has been brilliant. That roar you wouldn’t usually get on the Flat and it’s a nice welcome back,” said Lee. “The race didn’t go as smooth as I wanted – I thought they would go a bit more of a gallop and I was trapped wide. I just tried to keep it as simple as possible. “I knew I was probably on the best horse in the race, he’s cruised there and picked up to win well. He was just getting a bit lonely in front and on that ground you are never going to be ultra impressive. “He gets seven well which opens up options for next year. He’s a game little horse.”

