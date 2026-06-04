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Kieran Shoemark exclusive column

Kieran Shoemark's thoughts on his rides at the Betfred Derby Festival at Epsom

Sporting Life Plus
Thu June 04, 2026 · 1h ago

Our columnist Kieran Shoemark talks us through his rides at Epsom on Friday.

PROOF – 13:30 Epsom

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