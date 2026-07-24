Kieran Shoemark York Saturday rides: Horse-by-horse guide

It was great to ride a double at York on Friday evening.

Coral Cove is a really likeable filly for James Owen and Nick Bradley Racing. She was still green in front and came to the stands’ rail. She has class and is going to be a better filly in a better race. She’ll get further.

Again it was very straightforward for Rajaking in the sprint handicap. He’s got loads of speed, we were able to get lots of cover and took our gaps when we needed them. He hit the line strong. He’s better than his mark at the moment.

Calandagan for me in brilliant King George

The King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot on Saturday is such a good race and I’m envious of every jockey riding in it.

I’d love to be on Calandagan, I just think he’s so straightforward. The pace is going to be very strong with all the Ballydoyle pacemakers and I do feel Minnie Hauk wants a stamina test.

I think the pace set-up is ideal for Masquerade Ball too. He stays well and is an exceptional horse but I just think Calandagan is going to be too good for him again.

I’m not sure Benvenuto Cellini is quite at their level yet, I know I might be being a little harsh on him after he won the Irish Derby and he gets a lot of weight. Kalpana is a little overlooked in the betting but it’s between the top two for me.

Saturday York rides:

14:00 Veblen Good