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Kieran Shoemark exclusive column
Kieran Shoemark exclusive column

Kieran Shoemark Weekend rides: Haydock and the Curragh

Sporting Life Plus
Sat May 23, 2026 · 1h ago

Our columnist on his weekend rides for Ed Walker at Haydock and the Curragh.

Noble Champion was a really fresh horse on his return to action in France on Thursday. He hung left, which he also did when he won the Jersey at Royal Ascot.

What I learned from the run was he showed plenty, and I mean plenty, of speed. It wouldn’t surprise me if we saw him back over six furlongs on a straight track.

Qilin Queen ran a huge race from the front to finish fourth in the Prix Aga Khan IV. It was a little frustrating that we didn’t get the Group One Black Type having just been pipped on the line by Sosie, which sounds a ridiculous thing to say.

She ran a massive race, emerged with plenty of credit and finishing fourth in a Group One still goes on her page.

The winner Daryz was ridiculous really, he’s a superstar. The way he travelled into the race and put it to bed, I’d be surprised if anything can put it up to him this year, even back up to a mile-and-a-half.

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