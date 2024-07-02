Kieran Shoemark to ride Dancing Gemini in Coral-Eclipse

Kieran Shoemark has been booked to ride Dancing Gemini in Saturday’s Coral-Eclipse.

Roger Teal has turned to the jockey with doubts surrounding the availability of Dylan Browne McMonagle, who was aboard the three-year-old in both the French 2000 Guineas and Betfred Derby. The trainer told Tuesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “Obviously Joseph O’Brien has got Al Riffa entered and Dylan is Joseph’s jockey so we thought a while back we’d be searching for a new jockey for this race. “Al Riffa was confirmed on Monday so we had to cover our bases and we tried to get Oisin (Murphy) on board, he rode him in a piece of work last week, but unfortunately he’s got to go to Haydock on Saturday. “Kieran steps in for the ride. He’s ridden him a couple of times as two-year-old in work before he ran and rode a winner on his mother so balancing everything up his name came out on top.”