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Kieran Shoemark Saturday rides: Guide to his Newbury mounts

Sporting Life Plus
Fri July 17, 2026 · 1h ago

Four rides for our columnist at Newbury on Saturday - check out his thoughts on the quartet.

13:55 Arabian Light

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