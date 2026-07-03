Kieran Shoemark Saturday rides: Coral-Eclipse preview

There’s a small but select field for the Coral-Eclipse and it’s a fascinating race.

We have the improving three-year-olds headed by Constitution River and if I could ride any horse in the race, it would be him. I think the stiff ten furlongs at Sandown is going to really suit.

He won the French Derby last time beating the reopposing Hawk Mountain and A Boy Named Susie and I was quite impressed with the latter that day. The race was a tactical triumph for the Ballydoyle horses, and he didn’t get a nice run round from a wide draw, sitting and suffering before finishing late. He could improve.

Gethin’s seasonal return in the Brigadier Gerard was impressive, just getting beaten by Ombudsman and he’s a lightly raced older horse who is improving. He’s a contender too but I think I have to side with Constitution River.