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The latest from our ambassador

Kieran Shoemark Saturday rides: Coral-Eclipse preview

Sporting Life Plus
Fri July 03, 2026 · 1h ago

Our columnist with his thoughts on the Coral-Eclipse and his three Sandown Saturday rides.

There’s a small but select field for the Coral-Eclipse and it’s a fascinating race.

We have the improving three-year-olds headed by Constitution River and if I could ride any horse in the race, it would be him. I think the stiff ten furlongs at Sandown is going to really suit.

He won the French Derby last time beating the reopposing Hawk Mountain and A Boy Named Susie and I was quite impressed with the latter that day. The race was a tactical triumph for the Ballydoyle horses, and he didn’t get a nice run round from a wide draw, sitting and suffering before finishing late. He could improve.

Gethin’s seasonal return in the Brigadier Gerard was impressive, just getting beaten by Ombudsman and he’s a lightly raced older horse who is improving. He’s a contender too but I think I have to side with Constitution River.

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