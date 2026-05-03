Kieran Shoemark reflects on his two Classic rides at Newmarket this weekend

I thought Into The Sky ran a huge race in finishing fourth in the Betfred 2000 Guineas on Saturday.

He was quick from the gates, found a rhythm and relaxed nicely. He didn’t do any of the hanging which he did in the Mill Reef on his final start at two but ultimately I don’t think he stayed the mile. A race like the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot could be tailormade for him. It rode like a good 2000 Guineas. It was an honest gallop on pretty quick ground and you couldn’t have been more impressed with Bow Echo. He looks a very exciting colt for George Boughey, Billy Loughnane and the team.

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