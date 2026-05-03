Kieran Shoemark reflects on his two Classic rides at Newmarket this weekend

I thought Into The Sky ran a huge race in finishing fourth in the Betfred 2000 Guineas on Saturday.
He was quick from the gates, found a rhythm and relaxed nicely. He didn’t do any of the hanging which he did in the Mill Reef on his final start at two but ultimately I don’t think he stayed the mile. A race like the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot could be tailormade for him.
It rode like a good 2000 Guineas. It was an honest gallop on pretty quick ground and you couldn’t have been more impressed with Bow Echo. He looks a very exciting colt for George Boughey, Billy Loughnane and the team.
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I was also fourth in the 1000 Guineas on The Prettiest Star. That was a great run. She got a lovely trip through and we followed the eventual second Evolutionist and had no excuses.
I thought she was a little green still in the Dip, I know she’s run here before but it was only her third run and she was entitled to be.
I expect her to take another jump forward next time and ultimately we were very pleased with her.
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