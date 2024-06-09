Kieran Shoemark on Royal Ascot hopes including Inspiral and Theory Of Tides

The 27-year-old will bid to secure his biggest win since taking on the role as number one jockey to John and Thady Gosden this season aboard the mare, who will attempt to go one place better than 12 months ago in the curtain-raising mile Group One on Tuesday week.

After finishing third aboard Inspiral behind stablemate Audience in the Group One Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury last month, Shoemark put the Cheveley Park Stud-owned five-year-old through her paces in a racecourse gallop at the July Course on Saturday.

Working over a mile alongside stablemates Laurel and Lord North, the daughter of Frankel, who won the 2022 Coronation Stakes at the Royal meeting, finished comfortably on top of her two exercise partners, leaving Shoemark delighted.

Speaking on Saturday, he said “Royal Ascot is huge, and it is the most important week of the year. I’m going to be going there the busiest I’ve been with some live chances. Of course it gives you that added spring in the step knowing you are going to Royal Ascot with big chances.

"Inspiral will be one of my main chances, but there will be lots of other ammunition there. I was really happy with her on the July Course and it was obvious that she needed the run in the Lockinge.

“It was a nice workout over a mile and she did everything I asked of her. She is a year older now, and she is clever, and she only does enough in her work.

“The Queen Anne is a highly competitive race and it is a cracking way to start Royal Ascot. I’m looking forward to it and hopefully she can fire in it and get us off to a good start.”

Although Inspiral, who also holds a Prince Of Wales’s Stakes entry at the Royal meeting, was beaten 13 lengths on her comeback, Shoemark believes it was still a respectable effort and one that will help bring her forward for her next assignment.

He added: “She has rarely been that ready that early on in a calendar year. She missed the Lockinge last year and went straight to Ascot.

“We were always aware it was a bit of a push getting her to the Lockinge, but we were glad we got that run in under her belt and it is all systems go to Royal Ascot now.

“I’m confident she has taken a positive step forward and her work has been good since.”