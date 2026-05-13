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Kieran Shoemark exclusive column

Kieran Shoemark on his three rides at York for day one of the Dante Festival

Sporting Life Plus
Wed May 13, 2026 · 3h ago

Kieran Shoemark talks us through his three rides at York for day one of the Dante Festival.

FIREBLADE - 14:20 York

I'm looking forward to getting on him. I rode him when he was at the Gosdens and he's a full-brother to Cracksman, he's impeccably bred.

He's on a career-high mark but has been competitive off marks around the 90 region. He's had a run this year over a trip of 10 furlongs that wouldn't be his optimum, stepping up to 1m4f will suit today.

He was outpaced at Pontefract, understandable there over 10, but I expect him to come forward from that over a more suitable distance this afternoon. He'll go on the ground and he's run some nice races at York, so I wouldn't be surprised to see a bold showing from him.

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