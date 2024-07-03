Kieran Shoemark on Emily Upjohn ride at the Curragh

John and Thady Gosden's charge travelled strongly through the contest at the Curragh and having kicked for home two furlongs out and gone three lengths clear, was eventually run down close home by Bluestocking.

It was a ride that split opinion on social media, some arguing the jockey went to soon but plenty of others countering that he almost stole a race he was never going to win.

Speaking on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast the jockey said: “I’ve watched the replay back many times and I’m my own biggest critic but honestly I wouldn’t have changed what I did at all.

“I think I gave my mare the best chance of winning. The reason she went 1/33 in running is because I made the move I did. If I waited any longer I would have given the eventual winner time to get rolling and ultimately sit closer to me before I kicked.

“If I sat half a furlong longer and ended up getting beaten some people would have been saying ‘you know your horse stays a mile-and-a-half, why didn’t you go sooner?'

"It's easy to reflect and look at that but honestly, I wouldn't have changed anything. I think I gave her the best chance of winning, she ran a massive race and got beaten by a very good filly."