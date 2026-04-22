Kieran Shoemark column: Sandown Friday preview

In Synch with Walker filly

Synchronicity gave me a great feel when winning at Newbury on Friday. I was really encouraged by that.

Ed Walker and owner Simon Sadler have been very patient with her, obviously she didn’t run s as a two-year-old and was making her debut last Friday and when a filly comes to the racecourse with a price tag like hers, a tall home reputation and a pedigree to die for, the hopes are pretty high.

It was great to see her go and win like she did. I think she’ll take a big step forward next time. Ed alluded afterwards to the fact the debut race might be the only time you’ll see her oven seven furlongs.

I think she’ll step up to the mile straight away and possibly a ten furlong trip could be within her reach at some stage.