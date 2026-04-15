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Kieran Shoemark exclusive column

Kieran Shoemark column: Newmarket and Newbury preview

By Kieran Shoemark
Sporting Life Plus
Wed April 15, 2026 · 1h ago

Our new columnist guides us through his rides at Newmarket and Newbury in the coming days.

I rode The Prettiest Star in a racecourse gallop before racing at Newmarket on Tuesday.

When I walked out into the parade ring beforehand, she was very much on her toes and quite familiar with her surroundings having run in the Rockfel at the back end of last year.

She knew what she was doing and why she was there and cantered down very nicely and while she was ultimately very fresh, the main reason we went there was to try and knock some of that freshness out of her.

We’re not having a prep-run, we’re going straight to the 1000 Guineas, so we had to get some of that freshness out and we knew she’d take a blow.

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